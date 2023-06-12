Cetera Investment Advisers Purchases 230,046 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Get Rating) by 682.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 263,772 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 230,046 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers owned about 0.45% of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF worth $19,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 487.6% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 27,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,003,000 after buying an additional 22,946 shares during the last quarter. Parker Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $3,942,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $325,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 4,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,511,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,360,000 after buying an additional 669,318 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA BLV traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $74.14. 456,320 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 629,267. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $66.44 and a 1 year high of $83.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.42.

About Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

