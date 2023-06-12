Cetera Investment Advisers Grows Position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Get Rating) by 203.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 472,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 316,597 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers owned about 0.15% of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF worth $21,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 104.8% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 254.4% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the third quarter worth about $48,000.
Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ VMBS traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $46.07. The stock had a trading volume of 859,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,500,301. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.23 and a 200-day moving average of $46.27. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.33 and a fifty-two week high of $49.33.
About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF
Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).
