Cetera Investment Advisers Boosts Stock Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 74.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,485 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,806 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $16,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC raised its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 152,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,429,000 after buying an additional 18,040 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 13,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 85.6% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 92,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,161,000 after buying an additional 42,678 shares in the last quarter. 43.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Select Dividend ETF Price Performance

DVY stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Monday, reaching $112.61. The company had a trading volume of 645,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 676,874. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $105.59 and a 52 week high of $128.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $112.28 and a 200 day moving average of $115.58. The company has a market cap of $20.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th will be issued a $0.8164 dividend. This represents a $3.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th.

(Get Rating)

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.