Cetera Investment Advisers Boosts Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 142,871 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,275 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers owned approximately 0.10% of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF worth $22,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 93.5% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 31,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,991,000 after purchasing an additional 15,188 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 106.7% in the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 2,372 shares during the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,879,000. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 51.8% in the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 2,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 6,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VBR traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $162.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 326,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 478,340. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $161.58. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $142.48 and a 1 year high of $178.51.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

