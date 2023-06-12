Cetera Investment Advisers Boosts Position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 50.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 579,127 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 193,261 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers owned approximately 0.16% of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $13,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHE. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV purchased a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Morling Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Morling Financial Advisors LLC now owns 37,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after buying an additional 4,196 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 93,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after buying an additional 10,496 shares during the last quarter. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 52,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after buying an additional 15,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $146,000.

NYSEARCA SCHE traded up $0.06 on Monday, reaching $24.82. The stock had a trading volume of 762,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,431,934. The stock has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.48. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $21.36 and a 12-month high of $26.40.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

