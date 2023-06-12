Cetera Advisors LLC Purchases 2,842 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,842 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $9,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Eaton by 327.9% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 107,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,856,000 after buying an additional 82,300 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at $1,128,000. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in Eaton by 7,174.5% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 253,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,766,000 after purchasing an additional 249,887 shares in the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Eaton by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 90,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,155,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares during the period. 80.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Eaton alerts:

Insider Activity at Eaton

In other news, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 2,000 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.93, for a total transaction of $367,860.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,342,689. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eaton Stock Performance

ETN traded up $2.25 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $189.55. 1,434,858 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,014,537. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.55 billion, a PE ratio of 29.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $170.23 and its 200 day moving average is $166.40. Eaton Co. plc has a 52 week low of $122.50 and a 52 week high of $190.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 18.70% and a net margin of 12.00%. The company’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.45 EPS for the current year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. Eaton’s payout ratio is 53.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Eaton from $201.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Eaton in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Bank of America raised their price objective on Eaton from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Eaton from $188.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $205.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.71.

About Eaton

(Get Rating)

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.