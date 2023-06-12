Cetera Advisors LLC Purchases 206,462 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJN)

Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJN – Get Rating) by 94.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 423,929 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 206,462 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC owned about 1.35% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $9,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BSJN. Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 68.6% in the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 1,906,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,431,000 after buying an additional 775,847 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 46.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,138,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,805,000 after acquiring an additional 683,120 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 962,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,428,000 after purchasing an additional 275,049 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 53.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 655,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,268,000 after purchasing an additional 226,936 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 317.1% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 242,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,528,000 after purchasing an additional 184,158 shares in the last quarter.

BSJN traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $23.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 148,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,530. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.54 and its 200-day moving average is $23.50. Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $22.73 and a 1 year high of $23.93.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.0951 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd.

