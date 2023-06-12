Cetera Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Cetera Advisors LLC decreased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 40.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 49,023 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $7,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TIP. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 255.2% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,874,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $511,380,000 after purchasing an additional 3,502,563 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,684,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $176,677,000 after buying an additional 121,664 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,452,969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $152,416,000 after acquiring an additional 50,689 shares during the last quarter. Matson Money. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Matson Money. Inc. now owns 1,247,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $132,783,000 after acquiring an additional 14,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 8,031.2% in the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,057,544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $86,191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044,538 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA TIP traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $107.65. The stock had a trading volume of 3,834,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,763,460. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $109.25 and its 200 day moving average is $108.50. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $104.63 and a twelve month high of $118.48.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

