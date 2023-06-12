Cetera Advisors LLC Has $12.97 Million Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Cetera Advisors LLC lowered its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 155,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,060 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $12,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 3,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $203,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWP traded up $1.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $93.75. The stock had a trading volume of 409,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 677,942. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.60 billion, a PE ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $74.75 and a 52 week high of $95.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $90.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.86.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

