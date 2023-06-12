Cetera Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVO)

Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVO – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 355,982 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,317 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.49% of Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF worth $12,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DIVO. IAM Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 126,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new stake in Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $141,000. Finally, Tower Wealth Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 358,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,847,000 after acquiring an additional 3,954 shares during the last quarter.

Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF stock remained flat at $35.37 during mid-day trading on Monday. 323,689 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 448,259. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.50 and its 200 day moving average is $35.66. Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF has a 1 year low of $31.98 and a 1 year high of $37.14. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 0.77.

The Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (DIVO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Stock Covered Call index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF that provides income by selecting stocks from the S&P 500 Index overlaid with a tactical call writing strategy. DIVO was launched on Dec 14, 2016 and is managed by Amplify.

