Cetera Advisors LLC Buys 9,551 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,370 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,551 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $13,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 263.2% in the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3,120.0% during the 3rd quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded up $3.90 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $274.71. 707,602 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,013,086. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $255.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $238.61. The company has a market capitalization of $89.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $203.64 and a fifty-two week high of $274.78.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

