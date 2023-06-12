Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Sells 21,136 Shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 556,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,136 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF were worth $20,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTLC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,565,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,166,000 after purchasing an additional 766,012 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,393,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,736,000 after acquiring an additional 309,513 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,524,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,635,000 after purchasing an additional 270,903 shares during the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 1,519.3% in the fourth quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 194,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,399,000 after purchasing an additional 182,532 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 627,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,539,000 after purchasing an additional 170,750 shares during the last quarter.

Get Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF alerts:

Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

PTLC traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $40.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,450 shares. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.82.

About Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF

The Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (PTLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap index. The fund tracks an index that allocates to a proprietary US large-cap index and\u002For 3-month US T-bills, according to momentum. PTLC was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.