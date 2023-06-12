Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Get Rating) by 92.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 261,046 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 125,152 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $20,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 88,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,877,000 after buying an additional 30,861 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 49,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,873,000 after buying an additional 3,420 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $874,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 100,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,765,000 after purchasing an additional 3,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:VCIT traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $78.68. 4,065,940 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,944,457. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $73.37 and a 52-week high of $82.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $79.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.34.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.251 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.24.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

