Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Increases Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 43,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,624 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $18,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,093,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,376,906,000 after purchasing an additional 208,053 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,792,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,050,356,000 after acquiring an additional 72,865 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 16.2% during the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,686,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $563,198,000 after acquiring an additional 234,811 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,497,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $641,900,000 after acquiring an additional 17,587 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,251,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $542,496,000 after acquiring an additional 96,974 shares during the period. 75.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on DE. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Deere & Company from $492.00 to $436.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Deere & Company from $440.00 to $392.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Argus raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Deere & Company from $537.00 to $517.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $425.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $442.67.

Insider Activity

Deere & Company Trading Up 2.2 %

In other news, Director Tami A. Erwin acquired 675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $371.05 per share, with a total value of $250,458.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,497.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, Director Tami A. Erwin bought 675 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $371.05 per share, with a total value of $250,458.75. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,497.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 27,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.59, for a total value of $10,658,953.47. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,794,512.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company stock traded up $8.31 during trading on Monday, reaching $387.18. 1,527,052 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,672,666. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $283.81 and a 52-week high of $448.40. The company has a market capitalization of $113.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.96, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $375.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $405.16.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $9.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.57 by $1.08. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 43.11% and a net margin of 15.00%. The company had revenue of $16.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 31.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.78%.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

