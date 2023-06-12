Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Buys 164,813 Shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Get Rating) by 30.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 704,398 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 164,813 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $22,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IQLT. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 66.7% in the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 82.6% in the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $109,000.

Shares of IQLT stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $35.22. 1,173,764 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,277,683. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.54. The stock has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 0.87. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $27.02 and a 12 month high of $36.45.

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

