Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:CEN) Declares $0.23 Quarterly Dividend

Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:CEN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.225 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, June 27th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th.

Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 58.4% per year over the last three years.

Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of CEN traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $18.99. 13,986 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,627. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.72 and its 200 day moving average is $18.23. Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund has a 1-year low of $15.11 and a 1-year high of $19.58.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 13,733 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total value of $259,553.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,188,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,472,043.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 313,364 shares of company stock valued at $5,836,634.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund by 46.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,117 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 5,110 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund by 28.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 40,126 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 8,891 shares in the last quarter. Sea Otter Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund during the first quarter worth $1,170,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund by 16.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 83,760 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,612,000 after acquiring an additional 11,677 shares during the period.

About Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund

Center Coast MLP & Infrastructure Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Center Coast Capital Advisors, LP. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of North America. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector.

