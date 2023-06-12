Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) Shares Acquired by Guardian Capital Advisors LP

Guardian Capital Advisors LP boosted its stake in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) (TSE:CVE) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 221,273 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,150 shares during the quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Cenovus Energy were worth $4,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in Cenovus Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in Cenovus Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cenovus Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Cenovus Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cenovus Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CVE. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Cenovus Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Cenovus Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Cenovus Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.88.

Cenovus Energy Trading Down 4.1 %

Shares of NYSE CVE traded down $0.71 during trading on Monday, hitting $16.69. 7,883,961 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,594,570. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.44 and a 12-month high of $23.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.80 billion, a PE ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 2.24.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) (TSE:CVE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Cenovus Energy had a return on equity of 20.38% and a net margin of 8.75%. The business had revenue of $9.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.96 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

Cenovus Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.104 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Cenovus Energy’s payout ratio is currently 14.90%.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, and U.S. Manufacturing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen and heavy oil in northern Alberta and Saskatchewan.

Featured Articles

