Celo Dollar Price Up 0.4% Over Last 7 Days (CUSD)

Celo Dollar (CUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 11th. During the last week, Celo Dollar has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar. One Celo Dollar token can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00003858 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Celo Dollar has a total market cap of $42.26 million and $387,123.41 worth of Celo Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Celo Dollar Profile

Celo Dollar was first traded on June 28th, 2020. Celo Dollar’s total supply is 57,241,566 tokens and its circulating supply is 42,462,842 tokens. The Reddit community for Celo Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/celo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Celo Dollar is celo.org. Celo Dollar’s official Twitter account is @celoorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “cUSD (Celo Dollars) are a stable asset that follows the US Dollar. With cUSD, users can share money faster, cheaper, and more easily on their mobile phones.

***The official Celo Dollar ticker is “CUSD” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. ***”

Celo Dollar Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celo Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Celo Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

