Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT) Hits New 12-Month High at $6.22

Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.22 and last traded at $6.20, with a volume of 266576 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.15.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CLBT shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cellebrite DI from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Cellebrite DI from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.25.

Cellebrite DI Stock Up 0.8 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.16.

Cellebrite DI ( NASDAQ:CLBT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.03. Cellebrite DI had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 36.43%. The business had revenue of $71.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.42 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cellebrite DI Ltd. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Cellebrite DI during the first quarter worth $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cellebrite DI in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Cellebrite DI by 81.4% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,494 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Cellebrite DI in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in Cellebrite DI in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors own 21.66% of the company’s stock.

Cellebrite DI Ltd. develops solutions for legally sanctioned investigations. Its DI platform allows users to collect, review, analyze, and manage digital data across the investigative lifecycle with respect to legally sanctioned investigations and solutions are used in a various case, including child exploitation, homicide, anti-terror, border control, sexual crimes, human trafficking, corporate security, intellectual property theft, and civil litigation.

