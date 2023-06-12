CDbio (MCD) Price Reaches $1.21 on Top Exchanges

CDbio (MCD) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 11th. During the last week, CDbio has traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One CDbio token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.21 or 0.00004681 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CDbio has a market cap of $1.00 billion and $39,450.99 worth of CDbio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001273 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000053 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000030 BTC.
CDbio Token Profile
CDbio’s genesis date was January 24th, 2022. CDbio’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. CDbio’s official Twitter account is @cdbioofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. CDbio’s official website is www.cdbio.global.
CDbio Token Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CDbio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CDbio should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CDbio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for CDbio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CDbio and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.