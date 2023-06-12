Casper Price Hits $0.0416 (CSPR)

Casper (CSPR) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 11th. Casper has a total market cap of $461.36 million and $3.19 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Casper has traded 9.1% lower against the US dollar. One Casper coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0416 or 0.00000160 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Casper Profile

Casper’s genesis date was May 12th, 2021. Casper’s total supply is 11,780,632,325 coins and its circulating supply is 11,095,488,016 coins. The official website for Casper is casper.network. Casper’s official Twitter account is @casper_network. The Reddit community for Casper is https://reddit.com/r/caspercspr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Casper’s official message board is casper.network/network/blog.

Casper Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Casper (CSPR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Casper has a current supply of 11,778,594,363 with 11,093,568,579 in circulation. The last known price of Casper is 0.0413157 USD and is up 3.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 50 active market(s) with $4,981,959.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://casper.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Casper should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Casper using one of the exchanges listed above.

