Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC Sells 440 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,227 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 440 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. TFO TDC LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 952.6% during the 3rd quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 400 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. 34.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL traded up $1.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $123.64. The company had a trading volume of 28,299,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,478,930. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.54, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.35. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $83.34 and a one year high of $129.04.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.19 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GOOGL shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $132.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Alphabet in a report on Monday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.67.

In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 309,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.34 per share, with a total value of $8,783,444.54. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 2,243,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,585,466.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total value of $68,483.87. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,788,486.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 309,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.34 per share, for a total transaction of $8,783,444.54. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 2,243,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,585,466.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 787,630 shares of company stock valued at $32,162,218 over the last ninety days. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

