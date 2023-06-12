Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC Sells 180 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,941 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Visa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,717,000. Markel Corp raised its stake in Visa by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 961,105 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $213,144,000 after acquiring an additional 3,065 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Visa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,323,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $538,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Visa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,496,000. 81.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Visa from $253.00 to $263.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $272.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.08.

Visa Stock Performance

NYSE V traded up $2.61 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $226.17. The stock had a trading volume of 8,620,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,227,120. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $228.96 and a 200 day moving average of $222.29. The stock has a market cap of $423.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.97. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.60 and a 52-week high of $235.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. Visa had a return on equity of 50.21% and a net margin of 50.95%. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Visa’s payout ratio is 24.06%.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In related news, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.36, for a total value of $9,254,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,036,887.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Visa news, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.36, for a total value of $9,254,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,036,887.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 1,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.97, for a total value of $300,065.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $592,209.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 116,277 shares of company stock valued at $27,018,374 in the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Featured Stories

