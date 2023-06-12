Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,370 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 2,805 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $1,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in Akamai Technologies by 103.3% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Akamai Technologies by 625.0% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 348 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 71.9% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 373 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. 90.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Akamai Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AKAM traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $92.39. 1,569,501 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,581,735. The company has a market cap of $14.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.15, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.58. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.65 and a 1 year high of $98.81.

Insider Buying and Selling

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $916.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $912.13 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 12.50%. Akamai Technologies’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Akamai Technologies news, CEO F Thomson Leighton acquired 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $71.53 per share, with a total value of $25,035.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,263,606.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO F Thomson Leighton bought 350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $71.53 per share, with a total value of $25,035.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 73,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,263,606.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 6,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.23, for a total value of $448,749.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $996,650.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 9,573 shares of company stock valued at $776,012 and have sold 24,340 shares valued at $1,967,466. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on AKAM. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $91.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $137.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.06.

About Akamai Technologies

(Get Rating)

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and computing content, applications, and software over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

