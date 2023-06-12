Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDY. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 65.2% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,073,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212,776 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,732,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,217,635,000 after acquiring an additional 521,582 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,359,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,247,000 after acquiring an additional 443,373 shares during the period. J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 655.6% during the fourth quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 324,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,570,000 after acquiring an additional 281,356 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,338,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,565,000 after acquiring an additional 244,782 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SDY traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $122.16. 355,204 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 465,349. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $122.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $110.55 and a 1-year high of $132.74.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

