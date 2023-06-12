Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 93.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,293 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 35,036 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 257.9% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 379 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 1,100.0% in the 4th quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 420 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 360.0% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 575 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SWKS. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Argus decreased their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.46.

SWKS traded up $2.63 during trading on Monday, hitting $107.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,456,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,890,610. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $105.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market cap of $17.05 billion, a PE ratio of 15.40, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.26. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.16 and a twelve month high of $123.69.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 21.70% and a return on equity of 26.38%. The company’s revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 35.79%.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its products include amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

