Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC Lowers Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 24.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,204 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RSP. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of RSP traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $146.12. The company had a trading volume of 3,733,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,790,540. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.80. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $124.92 and a 1-year high of $155.71. The stock has a market cap of $34.31 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.