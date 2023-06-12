Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC Increases Position in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Get Rating) by 47.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BOND. KWB Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,766,000. Ferguson Shapiro LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,289,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $24,631,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 303.2% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 245,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,049,000 after purchasing an additional 184,796 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 282.5% in the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 229,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,768,000 after purchasing an additional 169,515 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA BOND traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $91.63. The stock had a trading volume of 143,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,350. The firm has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.50 and a beta of 0.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $92.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.23. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 52-week low of $86.61 and a 52-week high of $97.81.

The PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays U.S. Aggregate index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to maintain a consistent level of dividend income by investing in a broad array of fixed income sectors and utilizing income efficient implementation strategies.

