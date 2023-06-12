Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 11,537 iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 11,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,070,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 2,100.0% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MBB stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $93.59. 1,209,047 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,183,373. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.08. iShares MBS ETF has a 52-week low of $88.00 and a 52-week high of $100.61.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.2693 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $3.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

