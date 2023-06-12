Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Price Target Raised to $25.00

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Citigroup from $11.00 to $25.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Carvana from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Carvana from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Carvana in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Wedbush restated an underperform rating on shares of Carvana in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Carvana from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.80.

Get Carvana alerts:

Carvana Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CVNA traded up $1.51 on Friday, reaching $20.58. 29,455,237 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,973,178. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 2.80. Carvana has a fifty-two week low of $3.55 and a fifty-two week high of $58.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.69.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carvana

Carvana ( NYSE:CVNA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.51) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.87) by $0.36. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. Carvana had a negative net margin of 11.70% and a negative return on equity of 1,491.81%. The firm’s revenue was down 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.89) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Carvana will post -5.71 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Carvana by 65.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,083,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,754,000 after purchasing an additional 5,554,691 shares in the last quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Carvana by 52.7% during the 4th quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC now owns 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,400,000 after purchasing an additional 3,450,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Carvana by 46.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,297,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,511,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325,545 shares in the last quarter. CAS Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Carvana by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. CAS Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,827,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,604,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exor Capital LLP bought a new position in shares of Carvana during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,756,000. Institutional investors own 63.62% of the company’s stock.

About Carvana

(Get Rating)

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.