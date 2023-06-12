Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Price Target Raised to $25.00

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Citigroup from $11.00 to $25.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.
A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Carvana from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Carvana from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Carvana in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Wedbush restated an underperform rating on shares of Carvana in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Carvana from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.80.
Carvana Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:CVNA traded up $1.51 on Friday, reaching $20.58. 29,455,237 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,973,178. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 2.80. Carvana has a fifty-two week low of $3.55 and a fifty-two week high of $58.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.69.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carvana
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Carvana by 65.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,083,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,754,000 after purchasing an additional 5,554,691 shares in the last quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Carvana by 52.7% during the 4th quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC now owns 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,400,000 after purchasing an additional 3,450,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Carvana by 46.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,297,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,511,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325,545 shares in the last quarter. CAS Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Carvana by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. CAS Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,827,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,604,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exor Capital LLP bought a new position in shares of Carvana during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,756,000. Institutional investors own 63.62% of the company’s stock.
About Carvana
Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Carvana (CVNA)
- Can Cardinal Health Fly Higher In 2023?
- DraftKings Stock, Is There Royally Good Upside Ahead?
- Disney Stock Could Double: Return To Historical Performance
- For AI Exposure, Try Global Artificial Intelligence ETF
- 3 Penny Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.