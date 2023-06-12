Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) Price Target Raised to $85.00

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Mizuho from $76.00 to $85.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

CAH has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a strong-buy rating on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Friday, March 31st. They set a neutral rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Cardinal Health from a d+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $88.79.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Cardinal Health Stock Up 0.3 %

Cardinal Health stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $87.03. The stock had a trading volume of 552,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,373,038. Cardinal Health has a 52-week low of $49.70 and a 52-week high of $87.13. The firm has a market cap of $22.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $82.43 and a 200 day moving average of $78.66.

Cardinal Health Increases Dividend

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.26. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.23% and a negative return on equity of 81.55%. The company had revenue of $50.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Cardinal Health will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.5006 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. This is an increase from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 113.79%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cardinal Health

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAH. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cardinal Health by 53.6% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 8,935 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Cardinal Health by 4.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 37,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Cardinal Health by 6.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Cardinal Health by 6.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 472,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,792,000 after acquiring an additional 28,568 shares in the last quarter. 88.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.