Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC Trims Stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,811 shares during the period. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF comprises about 2.0% of Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF worth $2,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,048,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 14.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 53.3% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 2,693 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 38,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,511,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 148.0% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 14,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 8,439 shares in the last quarter.

FHLC traded up $0.20 on Monday, hitting $62.45. 102,769 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 161,520. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.80. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a one year low of $55.92 and a one year high of $66.80. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.72.

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (FHLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI 25\u002F50 Health Care index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US health care sector. FHLC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

