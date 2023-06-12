Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC Sells 600 Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF were worth $190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MDYV. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 52.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,439,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,161,000 after purchasing an additional 495,942 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,273,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 9,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 1,087.1% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MY Purposeful Wealth CORP. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,444,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MDYV traded up $0.39 on Monday, hitting $67.32. 93,543 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 417,686. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $57.63 and a 12 month high of $75.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.72.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

