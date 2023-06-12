Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC Sells 49 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,468 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 49 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GD. Edmp Inc. raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 21,600.0% during the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 2,642,620 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $10,651,000 after buying an additional 2,630,442 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 4.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,906,138 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,647,825,000 after buying an additional 952,906 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 44.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,073,407 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $258,885,000 after buying an additional 329,299 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 52.8% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 807,910 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $200,451,000 after buying an additional 279,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the first quarter worth $59,754,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Stock Performance

NYSE GD traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $213.09. 720,907 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,224,212. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $202.35 and a 1 year high of $256.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $216.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $229.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.84.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $9.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.30 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.61 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $1.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.17%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other General Dynamics news, Director Mark Malcolm bought 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $214.47 per share, for a total transaction of $1,008,009.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,008,009. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GD has been the topic of several research reports. William Blair started coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $239.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $265.00 to $251.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $268.00 to $242.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $251.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.69.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets.

