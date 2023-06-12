Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC Sells 305 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,292 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 305 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 665 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 15,176 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,638,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 2,202 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 11,646 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041 shares in the last quarter. 58.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Parcel Service stock traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $171.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,793,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,156,775. The company has a 50 day moving average of $178.43 and a 200-day moving average of $180.92. The stock has a market cap of $147.30 billion, a PE ratio of 13.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $154.87 and a one year high of $209.39.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $22.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.98 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 57.68% and a net margin of 10.90%. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.05 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 52.43%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $199.00 to $188.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group upped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $196.00 to $198.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wolfe Research raised United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $214.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $207.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.23.

United Parcel Service, Inc is a package delivery company, which engages in the provision of global supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain Solutions. The U.S. Domestic Package segment includes time-definite delivery of letters, documents, and packages.

