Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC Purchases 135 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,228 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Netflix by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,630 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. GS Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Netflix by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. GS Investments Inc. now owns 120 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in Netflix by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,180 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connectus Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 77.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Netflix Stock Performance

NASDAQ NFLX traded up $3.95 on Monday, hitting $423.97. 5,929,858 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,408,926. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $164.28 and a 1-year high of $425.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $350.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $331.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.47 billion, a PE ratio of 45.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.26.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.05. Netflix had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 20.43%. The business had revenue of $8.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.53 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $500.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $291.00 to $331.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $380.00 to $470.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $358.06.

Insider Activity at Netflix

In related news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total value of $383,775.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.09, for a total value of $10,459,165.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total transaction of $383,775.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,699 shares of company stock worth $22,689,580 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

About Netflix

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

Further Reading

