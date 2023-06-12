Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC Has $254,000 Stock Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,805 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $254,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,400 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 159,570 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,962,000 after purchasing an additional 47,986 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 187,087 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $6,990,000 after purchasing an additional 24,101 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 73,147 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,733,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 69.9% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,072,024 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $77,411,000 after purchasing an additional 852,725 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Walgreens Boots Alliance

In other news, CEO Rosalind G. Brewer purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.95 per share, with a total value of $339,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 369,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,559,632.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 17.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ WBA traded up $0.22 on Monday, hitting $31.64. 5,800,128 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,894,624. The company has a market cap of $27.30 billion, a PE ratio of -8.66, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.72. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.48 and a 12 month high of $42.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.05 and a 200-day moving average of $35.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.06. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a positive return on equity of 12.42%. The firm had revenue of $34.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is currently -52.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on WBA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.46.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare and retail pharmacy services. It operates through the following segments: United States Retail Pharmacy, International, and United States Healthcare. The US Retail Pharmacy segment includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty and home delivery pharmacy services, and equity method investment.

Recommended Stories

