CannabisCoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $460,323.09 (CANN)

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 11th. One CannabisCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0060 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, CannabisCoin has traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar. CannabisCoin has a total market cap of $460,323.09 and $4.78 worth of CannabisCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25,899.96 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $77.50 or 0.00299222 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00013707 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $137.65 or 0.00531463 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.03 or 0.00058043 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $102.65 or 0.00396346 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003846 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

CannabisCoin Coin Profile

CannabisCoin (CANN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 20th, 2014. CannabisCoin’s total supply is 91,859,176 coins and its circulating supply is 77,231,176 coins. CannabisCoin’s official website is cannabiscoin.net. CannabisCoin’s official Twitter account is @cannabiscoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for CannabisCoin is https://reddit.com/r/cannabiscoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “CannabisCoin (CANN) is a peer-to-peer Internet digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone in the world. It is based on the Bitcoin protocol but differs from Bitcoin in that it can be efficiently mined with consumer-grade hardware.

CannabisCoin is the payment solution for Marijuana dispensaries, retailers and merchants. CannabisCoin cryptocurrency is backed by Marijuana where it is accepted.”

Buying and Selling CannabisCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CannabisCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CannabisCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CannabisCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

