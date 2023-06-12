Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP) PT Lowered to C$128.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP – Get Rating) (NYSE:CP) had its price objective reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$130.00 to C$128.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$90.00 to C$89.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$117.00 to C$120.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$106.00 to C$107.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$116.00 to C$122.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$110.53.

Shares of CP stock opened at C$102.04 on Thursday. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a 12-month low of C$86.42 and a 12-month high of C$112.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.11. The company has a market capitalization of C$95.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$106.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$105.37.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.69%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

