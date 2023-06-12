Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP) Shares Sold by Marathon Capital Management

Marathon Capital Management trimmed its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 12.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,868 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 402 shares during the quarter. Marathon Capital Management’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 3.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,907,941 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,128,897,000 after purchasing an additional 993,916 shares during the period. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 417.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. now owns 15,237,044 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,016,616,000 after acquiring an additional 12,292,785 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,700,583 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $648,813,000 after acquiring an additional 90,100 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 8,060,074 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $600,933,000 after acquiring an additional 235,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1,151.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,157,741 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $591,239,000 after acquiring an additional 6,585,655 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.31% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE CP traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $76.38. 2,067,758 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,942,710. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.11 billion, a PE ratio of 25.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.02. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a fifty-two week low of $65.17 and a fifty-two week high of $83.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.95.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Cuts Dividend

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( NYSE:CP Get Rating ) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.07). Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 40.22% and a return on equity of 9.53%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.141 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is 18.54%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CP shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Scotiabank raised shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Kansas City presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.40.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Ltd. provides rail freight transportation services. It offers rail services linking Canada, the United States and Mexico. The company was founded on June 22, 2001 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

