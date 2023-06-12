Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Price Target Lowered to $52.00 at Piper Sandler

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Piper Sandler from $55.00 to $52.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CPB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Campbell Soup from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Campbell Soup from $55.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $51.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $51.08.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

Campbell Soup Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of CPB stock opened at $46.05 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Campbell Soup has a 12-month low of $44.37 and a 12-month high of $57.78. The company has a market capitalization of $13.73 billion, a PE ratio of 17.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.64.

Campbell Soup Announces Dividend

Campbell Soup ( NYSE:CPB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 26.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Campbell Soup will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is 56.71%.

Institutional Trading of Campbell Soup

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CPB. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Campbell Soup in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 149.8% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 77.7% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Campbell Soup during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Campbell Soup in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 50.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Campbell Soup

(Get Rating)

Campbell Soup Co engages in the business of manufacturing and marketing food and beverage products. It operates under the Meals and Beverages, and Snacks segments. The Meals and Beverages segment includes soup, meals, and beverage products in retail and foodservice. The Snacks segment offers cookies, crackers, bakery, and frozen products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.