California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) Stock Price Down 5.3%

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 5.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as $53.02 and last traded at $53.37. 335,069 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 36% from the average session volume of 246,676 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.34.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on California Water Service Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

California Water Service Group Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.17 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.35.

California Water Service Group Announces Dividend

California Water Service Group ( NYSE:CWT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $131.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.94 million. California Water Service Group had a return on equity of 5.69% and a net margin of 9.04%. On average, analysts predict that California Water Service Group will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. California Water Service Group’s payout ratio is 77.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other California Water Service Group news, VP Robert J. Kuta sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.79, for a total transaction of $56,790.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,916 shares in the company, valued at $733,499.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On California Water Service Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in California Water Service Group by 45.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 107,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,356,000 after buying an additional 33,634 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 54,021 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,203,000 after purchasing an additional 12,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,042 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

About California Water Service Group

California Water Service Group is a holding company, which engages in provision of water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii through its wholly-owned subsidiaries. The firm is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

