Burney U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (NASDAQ:BRNY) Short Interest Up 372.7% in May

Burney U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (NASDAQ:BRNY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, a growth of 372.7% from the May 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Institutional Trading of Burney U.S. Factor Rotation ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Burney U.S. Factor Rotation ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in Burney U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (NASDAQ:BRNY – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 16,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 0.28% of Burney U.S. Factor Rotation ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Burney U.S. Factor Rotation ETF Stock Performance

BRNY stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Monday, hitting $28.24. The company had a trading volume of 957 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,282. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.82 and a 200-day moving average of $27.10. Burney U.S. Factor Rotation ETF has a one year low of $24.47 and a one year high of $28.77.

