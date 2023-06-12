Brokerages Set The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) PT at $86.43

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $86.43.

A number of analysts recently commented on BNS shares. StockNews.com cut Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays cut shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from $86.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Bank of Nova Scotia Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of BNS traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.37. The company had a trading volume of 203,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,390,723. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52 week low of $45.26 and a 52 week high of $63.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $59.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.46.

Bank of Nova Scotia Increases Dividend

Bank of Nova Scotia ( NYSE:BNS Get Rating ) (TSE:BNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The bank reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.07). Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 13.99%. The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.7851 per share. This represents a $3.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. This is an increase from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is currently 59.92%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,115 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 3.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,548 shares of the bank’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 4,204 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,338 shares of the bank’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 16,443 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 45.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury and smaller operating segments.

Featured Articles

