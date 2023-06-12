Brokerages Set F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) PT at $14.83

Shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.83.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FNB shares. Stephens initiated coverage on F.N.B. in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of F.N.B. from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of F.N.B. in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of F.N.B. from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th.

Get F.N.B. alerts:

F.N.B. Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:FNB traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $11.90. The stock had a trading volume of 489,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,572,592. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.24 and its 200-day moving average is $12.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 1.06. F.N.B. has a one year low of $10.09 and a one year high of $14.71.

F.N.B. Announces Dividend

F.N.B. ( NYSE:FNB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.40. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 29.60%. The business had revenue of $416.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that F.N.B. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. F.N.B.’s payout ratio is currently 32.88%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On F.N.B.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Command Bank bought a new stake in F.N.B. during the second quarter worth $27,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in shares of F.N.B. in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in F.N.B. by 196.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,451 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in F.N.B. by 72.8% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,645 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in F.N.B. during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. 76.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

F.N.B. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

F.N.B. Corporation, a bank and financial holding company, provides a range of financial products and services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for F.N.B. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F.N.B. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.