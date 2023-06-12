Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) CFO Kirsten M. Spears Sells 6,000 Shares

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total value of $4,786,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,991,514.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Broadcom Stock Up 6.3 %

Shares of Broadcom stock traded up $50.74 during trading on Monday, hitting $855.36. 5,106,503 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,494,790. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $415.07 and a 52-week high of $921.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $673.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $615.90. The firm has a market cap of $352.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.12 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $8.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.06% and a return on equity of 74.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $8.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $4.60 per share. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 57.63%.

AVGO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Broadcom from $715.00 to $830.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Broadcom from $700.00 to $890.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Broadcom from $600.00 to $800.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Broadcom from $700.00 to $900.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $794.21.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 500.0% during the fourth quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 82.4% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, MRP Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in Broadcom by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

