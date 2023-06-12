Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Price Target Lowered to $42.00 at Citigroup

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Citigroup from $43.00 to $42.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

EAT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of Brinker International in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. They issued a neutral rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Brinker International from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Brinker International from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday. 51job reaffirmed a reiterates rating on shares of Brinker International in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Brinker International from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $36.70.

Brinker International Price Performance

Shares of EAT stock traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $36.78. The company had a trading volume of 270,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,032,021. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 2.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.13. Brinker International has a 52-week low of $21.47 and a 52-week high of $42.12.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brinker International

Brinker International ( NYSE:EAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.06. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 44.32% and a net margin of 2.17%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Brinker International will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EAT. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Brinker International by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,758 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Brinker International by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,447 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC increased its stake in shares of Brinker International by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 5,674 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in Brinker International by 81.3% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 990 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in Brinker International by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 22,421 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter.

Brinker International Company Profile

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

