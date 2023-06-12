Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) Price Target Raised to $43.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $43.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

BRZE has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Braze from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Braze in a research report on Friday, March 31st. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Braze from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, March 31st. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Braze in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Braze from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $41.76.

Shares of NASDAQ:BRZE traded up $0.77 on Friday, reaching $40.20. 269,370 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 644,714. Braze has a fifty-two week low of $22.53 and a fifty-two week high of $50.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.41.

Braze ( NASDAQ:BRZE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $101.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.77 million. Braze had a negative net margin of 36.38% and a negative return on equity of 29.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.37) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Braze will post -1.38 EPS for the current year.

In other Braze news, major shareholder Battery Partners Xi, Llc sold 43,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total value of $1,430,712.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $932,410.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Pankaj Malik sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.67, for a total transaction of $53,505.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 95,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,406,199.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Battery Partners Xi, Llc sold 43,016 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total transaction of $1,430,712.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $932,410.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 92,534 shares of company stock worth $2,979,680. 26.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Braze during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Braze by 189.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Braze by 50,225.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Braze by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Braze during the first quarter valued at approximately $109,000. 44.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. It offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and the delivery of mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards, as well as can be integrated into a range of digital interfaces and application development frameworks; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; and partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners.

