BMO Capital Markets Raises Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Price Target to $385.00

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by BMO Capital Markets from $347.00 to $385.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

MSFT has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $340.00 to $375.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Atlantic Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, 888 reissued a maintains rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $331.74.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Microsoft Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of MSFT stock traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $327.56. 8,623,493 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,362,707. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $306.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $271.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Microsoft has a 52-week low of $213.43 and a 52-week high of $338.56. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.93.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.23. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.98% and a net margin of 33.25%. The firm had revenue of $52.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Microsoft will post 9.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 17th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 29.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.05, for a total value of $1,550,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 110,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,169,370.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.05, for a total transaction of $1,550,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 110,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,169,370.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total value of $9,182,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 117,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,952,107.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,331 shares of company stock worth $15,867,278. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Microsoft

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 71.4% in the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 132 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 111.7% during the first quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 199 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.