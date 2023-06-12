BMO Capital Markets Lowers Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Price Target to $45.00

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by BMO Capital Markets from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $29.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Brinker International from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday. 51job restated a reiterates rating on shares of Brinker International in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of Brinker International in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $43.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brinker International currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $36.70.

Brinker International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EAT traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $36.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 270,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,032,021. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.13. Brinker International has a one year low of $21.47 and a one year high of $42.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 2.37.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brinker International

Brinker International ( NYSE:EAT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.06. Brinker International had a net margin of 2.17% and a negative return on equity of 44.32%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. Brinker International’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Brinker International will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in Brinker International during the fourth quarter worth about $517,000. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Brinker International by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 105,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in Brinker International during the third quarter worth about $305,000. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in Brinker International during the third quarter worth about $289,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Brinker International during the fourth quarter worth about $143,000.

Brinker International Company Profile

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

